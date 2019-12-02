Aimco Announces Two Transactions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today a $275 million loan (the “Loan”) to the partnership (the “Partnership”) which owns Parkmerced Apartments (the “Property”). Aimco also acquired a ten-year option (the “Option”) to acquire a 30% interest in the Partnership and so participate in its substantial development pipeline.

The Loan

The Loan accrues interest at 10% per annum; has a five-year term with the right of the Partnership to extend for a second five-year term; and is secured by a pledge of the ownership of the Partnership.

The Loan is structurally subordinate to a five-year, $1.5 billion loan secured by a first lien to the Property for total debt of $1.775 billion, 85% of the $2.1 billion appraised value of the Property.

The Option

The Option to acquire a 30% interest in the Partnership is for ten years; at an exercise price of $1 million, increased by 30% of future capital spending to progress development and redevelopment of the Property.

The Partnership owns a rent-control portfolio of 3,221 apartment homes, and also the vested right to develop 4,093 new market-rate apartment homes.

Aimco Funding

Aimco funded the Loan by borrowing on its bank line. Aimco expects the bank borrowing will be repaid by 2Q 2020 from $275M in proceeds from sales of apartment communities in California so as to maintain a roughly 40% allocation of Aimco capital to the state and also make the transaction “leverage neutral.”

These sales will be in addition to $325M in previously contemplated sales to fund 2020 capital spending.

Due to the temporary increase in bank borrowings, Aimco expects Debt and Preferred Equity to EBITDA to be 7.2x at 2019 year-end, before reduction to 6.5x at 2020 year-end.

The Property and the Development Agreement

Parkmerced is a 3,221-apartment home community located on a 152-acre site in southwest San Francisco. Metropolitan Life developed the Property during the time before and after World War II, together with such other landmark multifamily developments as Parkchester, Riverton Houses, and Peter Cooper Village/Stuyvesant Town in New York City; Park Fairfax in Virginia; and Park La Brea in Los Angeles.

The existing apartment homes at Parkmerced are subject to City of San Francisco rent control, limiting annual rental rate increases to 60% of CPI for continuing occupancy. Upon vacancy, the rents are reset to market. By reason of a Development Agreement with the City of San Francisco, the Partnership and its affiliated entities have the obligation to protect 3,221 rent controlled apartment homes and the vested right to develop 5,679 new market rate apartment homes and more than 300,000 square feet for neighborhood commercial uses.

Of this total, the right to develop 1,586 new market rate apartment homes in Phase 1 has been transferred to a Partnership affiliate and the Partnership has limited continuing rights or responsibilities with respect to their development.

The Partnership

The Partnership is led by Maximus Real Estate Partners, founded in 2012 and itself led by its Founder and Lead Visionary Rob Rosania. Mr. Rosania acquired his interest in Parkmerced in 2005; thereafter, he and his talented local team negotiated the Development Agreement and began repositioning the Property. Maximus currently owns properties with about 6,000 apartments homes, and has more than 7,000 additional apartment homes in its development pipeline.

Summary

San Francisco’s highly educated tech and finance-heavy workforce earns a median income of $130,000 per year, ranking #2 out of the top 50 U.S. markets. Its multi-family rents have increased at a 4.12% CAGR over the last 20 years, #5 in the nation. Its median home price is $1.1 million, #1 in the nation, with a home price-to-income ratio of 8.5x.1

Parkmerced includes a scenic west-side location with 152 acres of land, 3,221 existing apartment homes, and the vested right to develop 5,679 market rate apartment homes, providing a unique opportunity for its redevelopment as one of the most appealing neighborhoods in San Francisco.

The Partnership management team has demonstrated high levels of energy and creativity, delivered steadily improving operating results, and secured the valuable Development Agreement.

The Loan provides Aimco current income while the Option provides Aimco a risk-adjusted opportunity to participate in the substantial value creation expected from the Partnership’s vested rights to develop 4,093 market rate apartment homes.

2020 FFO and AFFO per share are now expected to be up vs. 2019 by 6% to 8%, and 8% to 10%, respectively.

After consideration of funding costs, the Loan is expected to be slightly accretive to 2019 fourth quarter FFO and AFFO, and to increase 2020 full-year FFO and AFFO per share by $0.06 to $2.65 - $2.69 and $2.37 - $2.41, respectively.

