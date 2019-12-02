Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack Inks Marketing Deal With Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack today announced that they have signed a marketing deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal, which includes in-stadium signage and branding, Eagles Legends appearances, email and direct mail marketing, will further enhance Caesars Entertainment’s already existing exclusive marketing deal with the National Football League. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Harrah’s Philadelphia prides itself on partnering with organizations that share our same core values and the Philadelphia Eagles are the gold standard in terms of customer service, community engagement, and on-the-field product,” said Chris Albrecht, SVP & General Manager of Harrah’s Philadelphia. “We each have passionate and loyal fan bases and we look forward to connecting with them in new and innovative ways and providing them with exciting experiences through this partnership.”

Harrah’s Philadelphia will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Eagles “Drive Summary” videoboard feature as well as the team’s “Scratch and Win” game in its mobile application. The casino will also have a branding presence in select email campaigns to the Eagles fanbase, as well as in the Eagles Pro Shop located at Lincoln Financial Field. In addition to branding opportunities, Harrah’s Philadelphia will host Eagles Legends at its entertainment complex. Casino guests will also enjoy commemorative Eagles Caesars Rewards cards, co-branded apparel and gifts and Philadelphia Eagles branded table games.

“World-class entertainment and a strong commitment to the customer experience are synonymous when you think of Harrah’s Philadelphia,” said Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy. “This new partnership will enable us to work creatively with Harrah’s through innovative ways to further engage with Eagles fans. We look forward to offering special Eagles experiences and co-branded touchpoints with Harrah’s Philadelphia year-round.”

Earlier in 2019, Caesars Entertainment, Harrah’s parent company, inked a multi-year sponsorship deal with the NFL that allowed Caesars to provide unique experiences for fans by using its casino properties, celebrity chefs, premier music artists and a wide range of entertainment options. Caesars had the exclusive right to use NFL trademarks in the United States and the United Kingdom to promote Caesars casino properties and activate at key NFL events including the Super Bowl and NFL Draft.

About Harrah’s Philadelphia

Celebrating over a decade of success in the community it serves, Harrah’s Philadelphia - a Caesars Entertainment resort - is the premier casino and entertainment destination in Philadelphia. Featuring 100,000-square-feet of gaming space, including 2,263 slot machines, live table games, Topgolf Swing Suite and a 27-table World Series of Poker Room; several bars and restaurants; and one of the premier harness racing facilities on the East Coast, Harrah’s Philadelphia offers 24-hours of non-stop action, every day of the year.

About Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are a National Football League franchise representing the NFC East Division. Established on July 8, 1933, the club was originally purchased by a group led by Bert Bell who moved the Frankford Yellow Jackets to Philadelphia and renamed them the Eagles. Now owned by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles are regarded as one of the league’s storied franchises, having appeared in three Super Bowls, winning three NFL Championships, capturing the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LII and featuring 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers. Since 2003, Lincoln Financial Field has been home to the Eagles, a state-of-the-art venue in South Philadelphia that serves as a prime destination for world-class entertainment. Spearheaded by Lurie, the Eagles Autism Challenge is the club’s signature fundraising event that annually raises millions of dollars for innovative autism research and programs. For more information, visit www.PhiladelphiaEagles.com.