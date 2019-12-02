Reza’s Restaurant To Open In Alsip

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It was announced yesterday that Reza’s Restaurant is coming to Alsip in the heart of the Village’s Pulaski Road Corridor Redevelopment Campaign.

The long-time Chicago Restaurateur who started at North Clark Street in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood about three decades ago, prevailed as the winning bidder for a property owned by the Village of Alsip at the corner of 117th & Pulaski Road.

According to Mayor John Ryan, “Reza’s will be part of a diversified cuisine on Pulaski Road, which is well located to be enjoyed by the residents, the Village’s substantial base of corporate headquarters and local businesses that make up the community.”

Chicago-based Diliberto Real Estate Services was hired by the Village of Alsip to auction the property as a way to accelerate the sales process for the gateway property. “Certain properties on Pulaski Road and Cicero Avenue are gateway properties,” said Dino Diliberto. “These properties set the pace for further development. Pulaski Road is a perfect feeder of business to and from Mount Greenwood and together these markets create a synergy that’s very valuable for retail, commercial and residential uses,” he added. Diliberto is currently negotiating with various buyers and tenants on both Pulaski Road and Cicero Avenue, including hotels, breweries and indoor golf facilities.

“We’re glad Reza invested in Alsip and I know he will make a great power partner to the many businesses on Pulaski,” added Mayor Ryan.

To learn more about upcoming real estate auctions, please call (708) 460-BIDS (2437) or visit the company’s Web site at www.DilibertoRealEstate.com.