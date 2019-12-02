U.S. CAD Expands Portfolio with New Partnership with Pointfuse, Developer of Advanced Point Cloud Processing Software for the Construction Industry

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. CAD announced today it has entered into a strategic relationship with Pointfuse, developer of advanced point cloud processing software for the construction industry. The addition of Pointfuse to the U.S. CAD product portfolio offers its customers and markets it serves with additional best-of-breed technology to significantly improve scanning and photogrammetry projects utilizing a range of digital and virtual design and building workflows.

Bridging the gap between reality capture technology and digital design and construction, Pointfuse converts point cloud data from laser scanners or photogrammetry into intelligent useable 3D mesh models resulting in a significant reduction in time spent on processing point cloud data, as well as increased accuracy, efficiency, and collaboration across project lifecycles.

The unique ability to classify objects with Pointfuse, both automatically and manually, has already had a huge impact on how as-built data is used within design and construction workflows.

Introducing the Pointfuse solution into U.S. CAD’s portfolio of products will help the company’s large and growing base of construction-related customers meet their project requirements. Additionally, the solution is an excellent complement to U.S. CAD’s existing product portfolio comprised of leading AEC solutions including Autodesk, manufacturer of 3D, engineering, and construction software, Leica, provider of 3D laser scanning technology, MSUITE Technologies, Inc., developer of FABPro and BIMPro, productivity and status tracking solutions for the construction industry, and Bluebeam, developer of markup and collaboration software.

U.S. CAD is one of the largest Autodesk Platinum Partners in North America, including the designation of Autodesk construction-specialized, PlanGrid Certified Trainer, and is a Bluebeam Platinum Partner recognized as the 2018 and 2019 North America Partner of the Year.

U.S. CAD is one of the largest AEC technology and consulting firms in the United States, with more than 120 employees across ten offices located in major metropolitan cities, and more than 13,000 customers.

Jeff Rachel, President, U.S. CAD

“We are delighted to be the first Autodesk Partner, and Pointfuse reseller in the U.S. The addition of Pointfuse’s processing power and interoperability to our offering will truly help our customers integrate laser scanning, photogrammetry and mobile mapping systems within their organizations.”

Mark Senior, Regional Sales Director, Pointfuse

“U.S. CAD is one of the country’s most established and respected AEC industry technology and consulting firms and is an Autodesk Authorized Platinum Partner. Their presence in key major metropolitan markets makes them ideally placed to support clients as they implement Pointfuse into working practices helping to realize the potential benefits of point cloud data.”

About U.S. CAD

U.S. CAD is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) technology and consulting services. Founded in 1999, U.S. CAD is an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner delivering BIM and AEC software, training, support, production and scanning services, and virtual and augmented reality solutions designed for organizations of all sizes for better project outcomes from conception through construction. Our mission is to help clients win more, produce more, and achieve more. Visit www.uscad.com.

About Pointfuse

Pointfuse is a powerful modeling engine that delivers an automatic, precise and flexible way of converting the vast point cloud datasets generated by laser scanners or photogrammetry into segmented mesh models. Pointfuse uses advanced statistical techniques to create 3D models where individual surfaces can be selected and classified as new layers in the Pointfuse environment and exported to IFC and FBX for manipulation in any industry-standard CAD system.

Pointfuse also significantly reduces the file size of 3D models created from point clouds. In simple terms, the data density within each surface is reduced whilst still maintaining the fidelity of the model. This results in a significant reduction in model size making ongoing use of the model easier, faster and more efficient.

http://pointfuse.com