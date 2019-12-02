UDR Closes UDR/MetLife Investment Management Joint Venture Transaction Valued at $1.76 Billion

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it has closed a previously announced $1.76 billion transaction with MetLife Investment Management that has reduced the size of the UDR/MetLife Investment Management Joint Venture (“JV”). Details of the transaction are as follows:

The Company acquired the approximately 50 percent interest not previously owned in 10 JV operating communities with a total of 3,321 apartment homes, one community under development and four accretive development land sites, valued at $1.1 billion, or $557 million at UDR’s share;

Sold to MetLife Investment Management the Company’s approximately 50 percent ownership interest in five JV communities with a total of 1,001 apartment homes, valued at $645 million, or $323 million at UDR’s share;

After accounting for the assumption of in-place debt totaling $540 million at agreed-upon fair-market value (“FMV”), the Company’s net cash outflow to complete the swap was approximately $109 million; and,

Estimated to be $0.00 to $0.01 accretive to 2020 net income per share and $0.01 to $0.02 accretive to 2020 Funds from Operations as Adjusted per share, inclusive of agreed-upon FMV debt adjustments.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction with MetLife Investment Management which simplifies our joint venture relationship,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquired communities are located in markets targeted for expansion, are accretive to our 2020 earnings, have operational upside and enhance the diversification of our portfolio. We look forward to continuing to partner with MetLife Investment Management on operating the 13 remaining properties in the joint venture relationship in the years ahead.”

Robert Merck, global head of real estate at MetLife Investment Management, said: “We’re very pleased to have completed this win-win transaction with our partner, UDR. The five properties that MetLife Investment Management has acquired through the transaction are tremendous assets across the Seattle, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles and San Diego markets. The acquisition further underscores our focus on securing high-quality assets that offer the potential for significant value creation across our real estate equity portfolio.”

