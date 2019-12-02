CACI Awarded $438 Million Task Order to Support Air Force Research Laboratory C4ISR Programs

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced it has been awarded a five-year single-award task order, with a ceiling value of $438 million for new work, to support the Air Force Research Laboratory on its work advancing Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) programs and other functional areas.

Under the Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) single-award task order, CACI researchers and team members will develop emerging technology as well as develop and sustain Air Force C4ISR programs such as the Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) weapons system.

CACI will also provide mission expertise on other functional areas, including multi-domain integration of intelligence and operations across air, space, and cyberspace. Other key areas of support include artificial intelligence/machine learning, advanced geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), and signals intelligence (SIGINT).

Additionally, CACI will apply SAFE Agile processes and help our customer enhance operational and mission effectiveness, improve information security, and implement new ways to access, analyze, and disseminate information across critical Air Force and intelligence community domains.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI experts possess critical expertise supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory and the technology to support the service’s multidomain operations.”

