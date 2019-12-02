BISim Announces First Military & Defense Industry VBS4 Customers

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a global developer of advanced military simulation and training software, announces the Swedish Armed Forces and Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace as the first military and industry partners contracting to extensively utilize VBS4, BISim’s next generation virtual training environment and simulation host. BISim is showcasing VBS4 for the first time at I/ITSEC 2019 in Orlando, Dec. 2-6, at its booth #2534.

VBS4 is a whole-earth virtual desktop trainer and simulation host that allows you to create and run any imaginable military training scenario anywhere on Earth. VBS4 offers a massive step change in modularity, openness and ease-of-use as well as the performance and terrain enhancing capability of BISim’s new engine, VBS Blue. VBS4’s new workflow and capabilities enable users to start training faster, make edits and updates to scenarios and terrains with greater ease and collaboration, and simulate training scenarios anywhere on the virtual Earth.

The Swedish Armed Forces has awarded BISim a multi-year enterprise license contract that will upgrade its VBS3 tactical training software to VBS4, making the Swedish Army the military launch customer for BISim’s newest virtual desktop training product.

“The Swedish Army was one of the earliest customers for VBS3, and their move to upgrade to VBS4 continues Sweden’s tradition as a pioneering and innovative force in the widespread use of virtual simulation across a wide spectrum of training, underpinned by BISim technologies,” said BISim CEO, Arthur Alexion.

As the VBS4 Industry launch customer, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, a global technology leader and a leading supplier within defence, surveillance, space, aerostructures and MRO, has acquired a new portfolio of BISim technology products for its Advanced Research & Development Laboratories and plans to upgrade to VBS4.

“With BISim’s VBS4, VBS Simulation SDK and terrain tools, customers are able to rapidly build and prototype advanced systems with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, highly detailed and rapidly generated terrains, against a broad spectrum of future end customer requirements,” Alexion said.

Watch the BISim website during the week of I/ITSEC 2019 as we expect to make further announcements about additional launch customers.

Be among the first to see VBS4 at BISim’s booth 2534 during I/ITSEC 2019, Dec. 2-6, in Orlando, Florida.

About Bohemia Interactive Simulations

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) is a global software company at the forefront of simulation and training solutions for defense and civilian organizations. Our mission is to harness the explosive potential of technology to revolutionize training and simulation.

BISim utilizes the latest game-based technology and a large, experienced in-house team of engineers to develop high-fidelity, cost-effective training and simulation software products and components for defense applications.