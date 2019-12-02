Vivior and SwissLens establish collaboration for the development of personalized contact lenses

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Both Swiss companies agreed to collaborate in the field of personalized multifocal soft contact lenses for presbyopia correction. The objective is to optimize the design in soft multifocal contact lenses by using the data generated by Vivior’s visual behavior monitor, the Vivior Monitor.

“The cooperation with SwissLens represents another milestone for Vivior. With SwissLens we have an established Swiss company as a partner in the growing field of multifocal personalized contact lenses. Both cooperation partners pursue the goal of achieving better vision comfort for customers and patients and complement each other perfectly in terms of technology,” says Andreas Kelch, Sales & Marketing Manager Vision Care at Vivior.

“With Vivior's innovative monitoring system, we obtain objective measurement data of visual behavior that are still unknown today. As a manufacturer of individual lenses, we can incorporate this data into the development of innovative new multifocal lenses. We are pleased about the partnership and the possibly resulting optimized lens designs that should enable the wearer to see better in all areas of vision,” explains Pascal Blaser, Head of Sales and R&D leader at SwissLens.

About SwissLens

Since 1997, SwissLens in Prilly, near Lausanne (Switzerland), has been manufacturing individual contact lenses of the highest quality and distributing them to eye specialists in over 25 countries. Thanks to extensive research, patented and innovative manufacturing technologies, SwissLens is constantly developing its products and services.

www.swisslens.ch

About Vivior

Vivior is a Swiss digital health start-up founded in 2017 by a group of experienced eye care professionals. The company offers a novel wearable device – the Vivior Monitor – to objectively measure visual behavior prior to vision correction interventions. The system collects daily activity data from customers and patients, processes these data in the cloud, and analyzes the lifestyle patterns using machine-learning algorithms. This ground-breaking combination allows to understand better the needs of customers and patients and enables eye care professionals to offer optimal personalized solutions to them. In addition, Vivior develops personalized spectacle, contact and intraocular lenses for vision correction in collaboration with various partners. The goal is to achieve better vision comfort for customers and patients based on the data generated by the Vivior Monitor.

www.vivior.com