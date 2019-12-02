White Hat Gaming Ltd Signs Multi-state Platform Agreement With Penn National Gaming, Inc.

VALLETTA, Malta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Hat Gaming Ltd., a leading iGaming platform provider, has entered into a long-term Player Account Management (PAM) agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National”), which operates more than 41 gaming facilities across 19 U.S. states.

Nasdaq-listed Penn National Gaming, Inc. chose White Hat Gaming as their online PAM provider after a highly competitive selection process and will integrate with the White Hat Gaming platform before embarking on a multi-state real money online rollout.

Legal sports betting is currently active or pending in numerous states where Penn National operates gaming properties, potentially giving Penn National unrivalled access to regulated sports betting markets across the country. The first launches are due to take place in Q3 2020.

Phil Gelvan, White Hat Gaming’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “It is an honour to be working with an organisation of the size and reputation of Penn National Gaming. In Penn National, we have found an ideal partner, who share our passion for the consumer gaming experience and are committed to the highest standard of regulation. We look forward to partnering with them to build one of the leading businesses in American sports betting and online casino.”

The deal gives Penn National access to White Hat Gaming’s best-in-class, full-service platform, which is both modular and highly-scalable, as well as being proven to enhance the consumer experience in regulated markets, driving commercialisation in an efficient but also responsible manner, bringing to bear the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

“We’re proud to be partnering with a leading platform provider like White Hat Gaming,” said Jeff Kaplan, VP of Strategy and Finance for Penn Interactive Ventures (PIV). “The team at White Hat shares our vision for providing a best in class, intuitive product experience for our customers.”

About White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming’s PAM solution combines market-leading content with a fully centralized back-office via a state-of-the art platform. WHG is integrated with Kambi Group plc, the leading global sports betting supplier, as well as dozens of iGaming content providers, powering over 30 brands internationally. All of our services are provided on a modular basis, providing customers with a fully flexible tailored product. https://www.whitehatgaming.com

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming’s facilities feature over 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.