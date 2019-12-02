Cubic to Deliver P5 Combat Training System for the BAE Typhoon to International Customer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division was contracted by BAE Systems to deliver the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) as part of a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft delivery to an international customer. The order includes P5CTS airborne subsystems (pods), associated ground subsystems and logistics support. Cubic’s P5CTS provides high-fidelity, live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training. The P5CTS enhances U.S. and coalition air combat training and allows warfighters to train as they fight.

“We are very excited to build upon our long relationship with BAE and ensure the P5CTS remains a significant part of Typhoon training capabilities,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of air training solutions, Cubic Global Defense. “P5CTS empowers Air Forces to conduct high-fidelity, live and interoperable training across their fleet of combat aircraft so that maximum readiness is attained from each flying hour. Our system sets the standard for joint and coalition training by enabling exercises from unit level to joint, large force exercises.”

“Cubic and our partner Leonardo DRS are working closely with international aircraft manufacturers like BAE to integrate and deliver the P5CTS and this order further sustains P5CTS viability through the Typhoon life cycle,” added Furukrona.

Training for today’s advanced threats to air combat operations requires adaptable, high-fidelity training tools. The P5CTS is designed to provide secure, tailorable and scalable instrumentation solutions that best support warfighter needs in air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat training missions.

This globally fielded system enhances real-time and post-mission training by displaying the live-air picture, recording mission data, adjudicating weapons engagements and relaying Time, Space and Positioning Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. Key components of the system include secure, GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation “pods” plus ground stations, which help aircrew conduct, monitor and control air combat training and post-flight debriefing.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide. to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.