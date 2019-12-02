NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Launches NovaWipes Eyelid Wipes on Amazon.com

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the launch of NovaWipes, a dry, soft, hypoallergenic and absorbable wipe for use in applying Avenova®, on Amazon.com. Avenova Direct, NovaBay’s prescription-strength lid and lash spray, is also available on Amazon.com without a prescription.

“Our soft and absorbent NovaWipes are perfect for applying Avenova to eyelids irritated by the symptoms of dry eye and blepharitis,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “NovaWipes are also hypoallergenic, allowing patients to feel safe with their routine use. Their multi-layer construction provides maximum absorption, and their woven structure means they won’t pull apart like ordinary cotton rounds or balls. They are also larger than the average cotton round, providing more surface area for dabbing and blotting.

“NovaWipes represent the second of several Avenova Direct line extensions and complementary products we are introducing to drive cost-effective growth and leverage our distribution infrastructure,” said Hall. “Last month we launched NovaSight™, a proprietary vitamin and mineral supplement specially designed to support ocular health.”

“As an optometric clinician who specializes in ocular surface disease, I am gratified to see the next evolutionary logical step with the development and commercialization of NovaWipes,” said Dr. Michael S. Cooper of Solinsky EyeCare in West Hartford, Conn. and President of Intrepid Eye Society. “Harnessing the power of hypochlorous acid in a neutralized formula in conjunction with this hypoallergenic wipe makes it more appealing and approachable to patients, especially those who wear makeup. In our ever increasingly busy lives, this solution can assist those in need with meibomian gland dysfunction and in extension dry eye management in a cost effective manner.”

NovaWipes are available on Amazon.com in the U.S. in a 30-count package for $5.99.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE® compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA® for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE® for wound care market, and CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies and future focus, the launch of a new product and the impact it may have on our future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, potential uses of our product, market acceptance, and any potential regulatory problems. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

