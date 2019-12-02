Hushly and 6sense Partner to Deliver Increased Lead Conversions Through More Relevant Content Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hushly, the leading content engagement & lead conversion platform powered by AI, announced today that is has extended its relationship with 6sense, the leading Account Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, to include a deeper level of content personalization an content recommendations based on 6sense’s ability to deliver company identification, full-funnel insights into buyer behavior, and an accurate prediction of the account’s buying stage.

73% of B2B buyers say they want a personalized, B2C-like customer experience. Along with that, B2B Marketers rate conversion lift as the #1 measure of personalization success. Hushly’s integration enables marketers to use 6Sense’s in-market prospect attributes (buying-stage, profile-score, intent score, profile fit, etc.) to automatically adjust content streams and personalize user experiences within the Hushly conversion platform.

85% of B2B marketers say lead generation is their most important content marketing goal. Bringing together a partnership with the leading B2B conversion platform and the leading account-based orchestration platform, any B2B marketer can now operationalize personalization while keeping lead conversions the focus for results.

“Account Based Sales and Marketing requires rich account insights and the ability to deliver engaging experiences. A critical part of an engaging experience is delivering the right content at the right time. Hushly and 6sense allow marketers and sellers to seamlessly deliver a new level of personalization to customers,” said Latane Conant, CMO of 6sense.

“I’m excited about the partnership and our ongoing collaboration between the two companies,” said James Kessinger, CMO of Hushly. “The complimentary nature of our technologies really makes this a big win for both of our customers to simplify and scale how b2b companies execute ABM and other content personalization strategies. Together, we have proven to deliver real business results.”

Joint customers are already taking advantage of this integration to scale personalization and increase conversions across their marketing campaigns. “Hushly and 6Sense together helped us increase our content engagement and more importantly helped us obtain a significant lift in our website conversions. This combination helped us increase opportunities and measurable closed won business,” said Nick Ezzo, VP of Demand Generation at Sage Intacct. “Because of those results we’ve been able to consolidate and refine our marketing tech stack.”

About Hushly:

Hushly’s content engagement and conversion platform deliver’s an all in-one solution for b2b marketers. This unique software solution consists of content engagement, lead conversion, and the lead enrichment layer. Our software which enhances the user experience and gives marketers the ability to personalize the web visitor’s abandonment, mobile, or ungated content experiences across multiple dimensions using any combination of AI based models, rules based, and 3rd party integrations. Hushly’s all in one marketing platform is delivered as a SaaS solution that integrates with any web or landing page technology – with no programming required. Our unique business model and focus on getting lead conversions means our customers will see an increase in lead lift by 51%; starting day one using Hushly software.

About 6sense:

6sense’s Account Based Orchestration Platform helps revenue teams identify and close more opportunities by putting the power of AI, big data and machine learning behind every member of the B2B revenue team, empowering them to uncover anonymous buying behavior, prioritize fragmented data to focus on accounts in market, and engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything they need to do to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, compete and win more often. 6sense is lead by CEO Jason Zintak, and founders Amanda Kahlow, Viral Bajaria, Premal Shah and Srihari Kumar.