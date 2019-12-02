Neustar and TRUSTID Introduce Inbound Authentication Solution for Call Centers

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar®, Inc., a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, has introduced a new product offering, Inbound Authentication Pro, the industry’s first inbound authentication solution to verify the call and the caller through a single solution.

With more choice and tailored engagement than ever, consumers have grown to expect a consistently exceptional service experience, no matter the channel used to interact with a company. For call centers, this requires knowing who is at the other end of the line, to both provide enhanced service and protect customer accounts. The challenge for most organizations is the rapid pace of change in consumer data, coupled with an increase in fraudsters seeking access to private customer accounts.

“Many companies struggle to identify consumers early on during the interaction because they don’t have the systems in place to make the most out of their data, but more often it’s because the information they do have is outdated,” said Robert McKay, senior vice president of customer identity and risk solutions at Neustar. “Inbound Authentication Pro creates a single source for the industry’s best caller identification and telephone network forensic authentication technology, with plenty of flexibility to meet customers’ unique requirements.”

Inbound Authentication Pro combines pre-answer call authentication products from TRUSTID, a Neustar Company, and Neustar OneID®. The pre-answer authentication solution first inspects each incoming call to validate that the call is legitimate and is not spoofed, manipulated or virtualized. The authoritative OneID system – which continuously corroborates, verifies and appends missing information across customer records – then instantly identifies the caller, even when the calling number is not in the organization’s CRM, and allows optimal routing of calls for superior service, all the while mitigating fraud risk.

“Inbound Authentication Pro is a truly differentiated solution, with no singular equivalent in the market,” said Patrick Cox, senior vice president at Neustar and general manager of TRUSTID. “Integrating the previously separate products will allow customers to benefit from faster response times, improved handling and a more complete caller authentication solution.”

For more information about Neustar and Inbound Authentication Pro, visit https://www.risk.neustar.

Acquired by Neustar in January 2019, TRUSTID is a leading provider of caller authentication, identity and risk solutions. TRUSTID works with financial institutions and other enterprises to authenticate callers using a caller’s phone as an ownership-based authentication token that puts trusted callers into the fast lane, before their calls are even answered, while assessing the risk of others. TRUSTID’s inbound caller engagement solutions, along with Neustar’s market-leading outbound phone-centric risk solutions, help clients reduce contact center operating costs, improve the customer experience and increase the efficiency of fraud-fighting efforts.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.