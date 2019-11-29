IDEMIA to Supply Morocco’s Latest National Electronic ID Cards

COURBEVOIE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has signed a strategic contract with Morocco’s Direction Générale de la Sûreté Nationale (National Security Government Department - “DGSN”) to supply the country’s latest national electronic ID cards and introduce a secured digital identity online services platform.

Backed by DGSN’s new digital identity national system, Moroccans will be able to access online services in a secured environment. IDEMIA will provide DGSN its digital authentication platform with a view to facilitating online correspondence between Moroccans and government agencies or private service providers, who seek to benefit from the new national ID card’s digital features.

The new biometric ID card will accelerate rollout of Morocco’s online services and will ramp up development of the digital economy. The card will deliver rock-solid online authentication and transaction security for all Moroccans. As a result, all online services will be able to tap into DGSN’s new digital identity national system while providing citizens user-friendly, fast and secure access that safeguards the privacy of their personal data on their electronic ID cards.

IDEMIA’s worldwide expertise helps bring about major change currently underway to introduce digital identities. IDEMIA’s solutions secure identity data in all steps involved from design and use of online and offline documents, based on extremely strict personalization and production security procedures.

IDEMIA currently produces highly secure identity documents, including national ID cards, passports, vehicle registration documents, driving licenses and healthcare cards, in countless countries around the world apart from Morocco such as the US, Estonia and the Netherlands. It also supplies comprehensive digital identity management systems to governments and public and private sector organizations.

Philippe Barreau, Executive Vice President for Public Security & Identity activities at IDEMIA, said: “Digital is a game changer for the world and what people demand. From now on, everything’s got to be faster, easier and most of all, work anywhere on a mobile device in a secured environment. The public at large have already taken on board this new way of doing things and Morocco’s government services are following this path. But e-government services will only come about if people’s physical and digital identity is fully reliable and safeguarded. Biometric technology nowadays delivers watertight security and flexibility as expected. We are proud to be able to provide Morocco our expertise and technologies.”

