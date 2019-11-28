HGregoire and Red Nose Strengthen Their Partnership

Operation Red Nose and HGregoire will team up with various partners in the regions of Montreal, Laval, and the Lower Laurentians to make our roads safer as the holiday season approaches.

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In addition to renewing its support for Operation Red Nose in the region of Laval-Lower Laurentians, HGregoire is even more committed to this year’s annual campaign by becoming a partner for the Montreal region as well. Volunteer drivers participating in the program will be eligible for the chance to win a trip for two to Florida, courtesy of HGregoire. Harry Kasparian, Vice-President of Communications and Marketing at HGregoire, will once again act as Honorary Chair of the campaign focusing on Laval-Lower-Laurentians.

Harry Kasparian said that “as we did last year, we are again increasing our financial contribution to support a cause that is particularly close to our hearts. As a leader in the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles across the province, we believe in educating our customers about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving. Therefore, we will continue to encourage our employees to volunteer with the aim of ensuring that everyone will get home safely.”

The Honorary Chair of this 34th yearly campaign went on to say that “as the holiday season is approaching, I am calling upon the people of Montreal and Laval-Lower Laurentians as well as everyone throughout the province to make our roads safer. As a token of our appreciation for all Operation Red Nose volunteers in Montreal, Laval and the Lower Laurentians between November 28 and December 31, 2019, a draw will be held among all the volunteers for the chance to win a trip for two to Florida, gladly offered by HGregoire in each of these two regions.”

In 2018, over 50,000 Operation Red Nose volunteers brought some 73,000 Canadian motorists home safely. The escort services for the 2019 campaign will officially begin on November 28 and will run through December 31, 2019. To become a volunteer and have a memorable experience, register here.

About HGregoire

Founded in 1993, with its head office in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, HGregoire has more than 1,500 employees in Canada and the United States. With the largest inventory in Canada, HGregoire is the leader in pre-owned vehicle sales. Winner of the Consumers’ Choice Award for 14 consecutive years, the family-run business oversees 22 new and pre-owned vehicle superstores in Quebec as well as 7 in Florida. HGregoire’s mission is to ensure the best possible price for quality vehicles through a rigorous purchasing and sales protocol based on transparency and reliability. For more information about the company and its unique history, visit hgregoire.com.