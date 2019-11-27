M6 AND TF1 GROUPS ACQUIRE FROM UEFA FREE-TO-AIR BROADCASTING OF UEFA EURO 2020 COMPETITION.

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Four years after UEFA EURO 2016, M6 (Paris:MMT) and TF1 Groups are pleased to announce the acquisition of the UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast rights. The games will be played from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

The two media groups will share, in free-to-air exclusivity, the 23 best matches of the competition, among which:

12 group matches including the opening match and Les Bleus games

5 1/8 finals

3 quarter-finals

The semi-finals

The Final

60 years after the first edition of the EURO, this anniversary edition is taking place in 12 European cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

The draw for the competition will be aired on Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 pm on W9 and TMC.