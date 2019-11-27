InfluxData Adds Major New Customers in 2019 — Underscoring the Extensive Demand and Capabilities of Time Series Technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfluxData, creator of the time series database InfluxDB, today announced it has signed major new customers in 2019. Visa Inc., NASA, Airbus, Renault and Yoox have joined the growing list of organizations now leveraging the power of InfluxDB for real-time observability and management of time-sensitive workloads.

InfluxDB is the leading time series platform — complete with a monitoring system, dashboarding engine, powerful analytics capabilities and an event and metrics processor. With fast ingest — millions of metrics per second — elastic scalability, and compression, InfluxDB stores and analyzes large volumes and high-velocity streams of time-stamped data more efficiently and at a lower cost than relational or other NoSQL databases. InfluxDB supports a range of applications, including SLA-related monitoring around key business metrics for e-commerce sites, real-time monitoring of wind turbines to refine operations and the amount of energy produced, as well as click-stream analysis and real-user monitoring for better customer experience and dynamic pricing based on usage patterns and resource availability.

“Organizations increasingly recognize the need for high performance and radical efficiency in order to maximize the value of their time series data, and that’s why they are turning to InfluxDB,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “The diversity of new customers and the range of use cases underscore the vast possibilities and reach of our product.”

InfluxData’s new customers span across industries — from automotive, manufacturing and software to telecommunications, retail and government — and size — from Fortune 50 to stealth-mode tech companies. New customer deployments include:

NASA using InfluxDB for its launch vehicles — collecting vehicle performance insights at 500ms intervals and analyzing it in real time, it is able to optimize performance and prevent downtime.

using InfluxDB for its launch vehicles — collecting vehicle performance insights at 500ms intervals and analyzing it in real time, it is able to optimize performance and prevent downtime. Yoox , the Italian online retailer, using InfluxDB as the long-term storage for its hybrid cloud environment (on-premise and cloud) to monitor its internal infrastructure, business metrics, Kubernetes and microservices metrics for data governance.

, the Italian online retailer, using InfluxDB as the long-term storage for its hybrid cloud environment (on-premise and cloud) to monitor its internal infrastructure, business metrics, Kubernetes and microservices metrics for data governance. Rimac , the innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, using InfluxDB to collect, store and analyze sensor data for research and design of the batteries used in its vehicles.

, the innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, using InfluxDB to collect, store and analyze sensor data for research and design of the batteries used in its vehicles. First Solar is using InfluxDB as a centralized system for real-time visibility into operations at hundreds of solar panel farms across the U.S. Collecting and analyzing sensor data from each site, it can enhance productivity and will deliver real-time performance updates to its commercial and utility customers.

Other new customers include Isbank, the largest bank in Turkey, as well as SeatGeek, First Solar, Inc., McLaren Automotive and the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Earlier this year, the company launched InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 — the first serverless time series platform and the most significant evolution of the product since its initial launch in 2014. In February, InfluxData, which is supported by a $60 million Series D funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, also opened new offices in Austin and London.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the open source time series database. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by IoT devices, applications, networks, containers and computers. We are on a mission to help developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, PayPal, and Tesla, store and analyze real-time data, empowering them to build transformative monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications quicker and to scale. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.