Accenture and Snam: Launch of a Collaboration in IOT Technologies For the Innovation and Sustainability of Energy Networks

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Snam, one of the world's leading energy infrastructure companies, have signed a memorandum of understanding to study and assess solutions based on Internet of Things (IOT) technologies to boost innovation and sustainability of energy networks as part of the global strategic push towards an energy transition.

On hand to finalize the agreement was Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Snam CEO Marco Alverà and Accenture Italia Chairman and CEO Fabio Benasso.

The collaboration is part of a broad initiative by Snam — dubbed "SnamTec, Tomorrow’s Energy Company" — that calls for investments of over €1.4 billion in innovation and energy transition by 2023 involving everything from the application of new technologies to increase the networks’ sustainability to a commitment to green sectors such as sustainable mobility, renewable gas, hydrogen and energy efficiency.

Accenture and Snam will research and assess solutions for internet-connected devices and other technologies — such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, edge and fog computing and advanced analytics — to optimize the monitoring and maintenance of infrastructure to make it smarter and more sustainable, generating a positive impact on surrounding regions and communities.

Another objective of the collaboration will be to carry out analyses on the growing role of renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen on the energy mix of the future.

“The right digital strategy is critical to achieving a low-carbon future, increasing safety and building community engagement,” said Accenture’s CEO Julie Sweet. “Snam is an industry leader, and this initiative represents an exciting new chapter in our long and trusted relationship. We look forward to co-developing solutions with Snam to help them — and the industry — accelerate innovation and increase sustainability.”

Marco Alverà, Snam’s CEO, said: “Innovation is a pillar of the SnamTec project, with which we are laying the foundations for the energy company of the future, including through agreements with international firms such as Accenture. The aim is to make our network increasingly modern, sustainable and integrated with local regions and communities, using innovative systems like IOT to facilitate system maintenance and reduce emissions. Thanks to our commitment to innovation, with our new plan we expect to reduce methane emissions by 40% by 2025 and CO2 equivalent emissions by 40% by 2030.”

Accenture Italia’s Chairman and CEO Fabio Benasso added, “Over the years we have built a strong business relationship with Snam that has allowed us to achieve ambitious goals both nationally and internationally. We will continue to provide them with our energy industry expertise and technology capabilities to support them in the complex process of shifting to a more modern, prosperous, competitive, and climate-neutral economy.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com

About Snam

Snam is one of the world’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Founded in 1941, it has been building and managing sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure to guarantee energy security for over 75 years. Snam operates in Italy and, through subsidiaries, in Albania, Austria, France, Greece, the UK and has started activities in China. It has the largest gas transmission network (over 41,000 km including international subsidiaries) and storage capacity (over 20 billion cubic meters including international subsidiaries) in Europe. Snam also manages the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal built in Italy and is a shareholder of two other strategically positioned terminals in the Mediterranean, in Italy and Greece. www.snam.it.