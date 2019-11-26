HRS to Strengthen Strategic Partnership with Pan Pacific Hotels Group

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HRS, the leading Global Hotel Solutions end-to-end technology provider in business travel, today announced an extension of its strategic partnership with Pan Pacific Hotels Group, one of Asia’s most established hospitality companies.

The renewed focus of the partnership is to explore growing opportunities in corporate travel, both globally and regionally. Singapore-based Pan Pacific Hotels Group is growing its global footprint; the Group now has properties across 29 key markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. HRS works with more than 3,000 multi-national corporations on their managed hotel programs, including one-third of the Fortune 500.

“Corporate travel managers are committed to offering their travelers quality hotels in the right locations, and at the right negotiated price. More corporate travel programs count on HRS to find these options around the world,” said Frédéric Dumoulin, Senior Vice President of HRS Asia Pacific. “Beyond those elements, hotels and corporations increasingly seek more automated, seamless processes that enhance distribution efficiencies. This ultimately helps make the traveler’s journey easier. Forward-thinking hotel management companies like Pan Pacific know that building win-win partnerships such as this are vital to staying competitive.”

Ms. Cinn Tan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said: “We operate in a fast-paced world where customer needs are constantly evolving, so keeping abreast of these are critical to our business. HRS and Pan Pacific Hotels Group share a common mission of putting customers first. This partnership reinforces our ongoing goal to streamline vital processes to everyday hotel program management. We look forward to leveraging new automated technologies to better serve our mutual clients in 2020 and beyond.”

Pan Pacific Hotels Group currently manages nearly 50 properties across numerous key cities including Singapore, Beijing, Sydney and London. Business travel spending in Asia Pacific totaled $615.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to grow by 5.8 percent annually through 2023 as per Global Business Travel Association estimates.

About HRS

By creating Lodging as a Service, HRS is revolutionizing the accommodation category for corporations, hotels and business travelers worldwide. Leveraging its proprietary technology and consultant services, HRS provides global corporations with an integrated platform that facilitates savings, efficiencies and customer satisfaction. HRS technology and its 1,500 experts drive the hotel programs of more than one-third of Fortune 500 corporations. HRS solutions also deliver newfound efficiencies for hotels and event planners. Founded in Cologne in 1972, HRS has more than 35 offices worldwide. More information at www.hrs.com/corporate.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a wholly-owned hotel subsidiary of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited, one of Asia’s most established hotel and property companies with an outstanding portfolio of investment and development properties.

Headquartered in Singapore, Pan Pacific Hotels Group owns and/or manages nearly 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites including those under development across 29 cities in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Voted “Best Regional Hotel Chain” by readers in Asia from 2017 to 2019, Pan Pacific Hotels Group comprises two acclaimed brands: its signature brand, Pan Pacific, and its deluxe brand, PARKROYAL.

Sincerity is the hallmark of Pan Pacific Hotels Group. The Group is known to its guests, partners, associates and owners for its sincerity in people and the sense of confidence which alleviates the stresses of today’s complex world.