NeurologyLive™ Adds the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeurologyLive™, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals treating neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, announces the addition of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are proud to be working with the CMSC,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of NeurologyLive™. “CMSC works to improve the lives of all who have been affected by MS by bringing together a society of MS medical professionals.”

CMSC is an organization of multiple sclerosis health care professionals who strive to improve the lives of those affected by multiple sclerosis (MS). With over 250 member centers in the United States and Canada, CMSC represents over 12,000 health care professionals worldwide who provide care for more than 500,000 individuals with MS and their families.

“NeurologyLive™ embraces a model of education and outreach that is consistent with the mission of the CMSC: a team approach,” said June Halper, MSN, APN-C, CEO of CMSC. “The target audience includes a constellation of professionals and supportive organizations allowing the CMSC’s message to be heard loud and clear. We are grateful for this partnership.”

The NeurologyLive™ SAP program is constantly building a community of health plans, advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families and to improve patient care. As part of this joint effort, NeurologyLive™ and CMSC will share exclusive content with each other.

For more information about the NeurologyLive™ SAP program, click here. For more information about CMSC, click here.

About NeurologyLive™

A multimedia platform for health care professionals treating neurological diseases, NeurologyLive™ delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep disorders and stroke. The NeurologyLive™ platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive™ platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals, researchers and professionals in training. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 12,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 250 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The 34th CMSC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS healthcare professionals in North America, will take place May 27 – 30, 2020, in Orlando, FL. For more information visit: www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare and Facebook: www.facebook.com/CMSCmscare.