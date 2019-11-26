KBRA Release Rating Report Assigning Short-Term Rating of K1+ to the MTA Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F

NEW YORK--()--On November 25, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a short-term rating of K1+ to the Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F.

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes (see list below).

  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019C
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019D
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019E

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F (maturing November 15, 2022)

K1+

n/a

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

Transportation Revenue Bonds

AA+

Negative

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1 (maturing 5/15/2022)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2 (maturing 5/15/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019C (maturing 7/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019D (maturing 9/1/2022)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019E (maturing 9/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

To view the report, click here.

Methodology Used:

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical:
Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com

Cindy Wu, Senior Director
(646) 731-2304
cwu@kbra.com

William Cox, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2472
wcox@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts:
William Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

