Burrelles Announces Corporate Partnership With Talkwalker to Provide Social Listening Services to Clients

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following its recent rebrand and launch of new, enhanced digital products, media data intelligence firm Burrelles announced a partnership with social media listening and analytics company Talkwalker. The move is intended to amplify value to Burrelles’ clients who are already using the firm’s technology to gain analytical insights into complex media trends.

Founded in 1888, Burrelles provides a wide range of products and services that combine expert analysis and sophisticated technology applied to proprietary data covering the national media landscape. Talkwalker’s state-of-the-art social media analytics platform uses AI-powered technology to monitor and analyze online conversations in real time across social networks, news websites, blogs and forums in 187 languages, helping companies protect, measure and promote their brands worldwide. The partnership will provide Burrelles’ clients access to Talkwalker’s products and services as part of the Burrelles’ media monitoring and analytics platform.

“As Burrelles continues to advance our products and services to meet the changing needs of our customers in an ever-evolving media landscape, our partnership with Talkwalker is a natural next step in providing a singular, seamless point of access to media data across traditional, digital and social channels,” said Chaz Waggoner, CEO of Burrelles. “Talkwalker’s sophisticated technology and commitment to customer service mirror Burrelles’ core values and forward focus, and we are confident this partnership will prove invaluable as we embark on our next chapter.”

About Burrelles

Founded in 1888, Burrelles is one of the most trusted and credible partners in the media data services industry. Combining sophisticated technology with specialized expert analysis, Burrelles’ new technologies and expanded product portfolio provide a simple, seamless and personalized connection to media data across all of today’s channels. Its comprehensive suite includes media monitoring, communication tools, in-depth customized reporting, analytical research, publishing, data services, and professional services. With unparalleled expertise and industry insights drawn from 130 years of relentless innovation and dedicated client service, Burrelles takes media data beyond automation. For more information, visit https://burrelles.com/.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a social listening and analytics company that empowers over 2,000 brands and agencies to optimize the impact of their communication efforts. Recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ Social Listening Platform Report, we provide companies with an easy-to-use platform to protect, measure, and promote their brands worldwide, across all communication channels. Talkwalker’s state-of-the-art social media analytics platform uses AI-powered technology to monitor and analyze online conversations in real-time across social networks, news websites, blogs and forums in 187 languages. Talkwalker has offices in New York, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Frankfurt, and Singapore. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.