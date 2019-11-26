KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA- and Stable Outlook to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Senior Lien Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 25, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to the outstanding senior lien Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds.

Issuer: Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien) AA- Stable

