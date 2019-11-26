KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA- and Stable Outlook to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Senior Lien Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--()--On November 25, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to the outstanding senior lien Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds.

Issuer: Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority

 

 

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien)

AA-

Stable

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts:

Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Jack Morrison, Associate Director
(646) 731-2410
jmorrison@kbra.com

Business Development Contact:

Bill Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

