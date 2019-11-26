Questionmark and Proctorio Announce Partnership to Expand Proctoring Services

TRUMBULL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Questionmark, the leading provider of enterprise-grade assessment software and professional services, has announced new proctoring services. These services combine machine learning with automated analytics to supplement existing proctoring solutions.

The technology is designed to increase the integrity of all assessments, for the benefit of both organizations and candidates. Fairness is essential in any organization because it guarantees that everyone has access to the same opportunities and everyone is encouraged to do their best work.

The majority of high-stakes tests continue to rely on human proctors, either on-site or over the internet. As distance learning and distance testing become increasingly popular, remote proctoring can help to maintain standards in assessments. As well as augmenting existing proctoring solutions, it integrates closely with existing services and offers a significant scope for scalability.

Questionmark and Proctorio’s solution features a remote monitoring tool which records candidates and automatically reviews their test for unusual behavior. It uses algorithmic facial detection to identify suspicious actions, both through the device’s camera and the on-screen interaction, and sends the details for review if it detects an anomaly. The video footage can then be reviewed by either the organization, or Questionmark.

Lars Pedersen, CEO at Questionmark, said: “Proctoring Record and Review is the next step in our ongoing goal: to help organizations and individuals to unlock their potential through valid, fair and reliable assessments. Our customers will now have the choice between three different types of proctoring: Proctoring Onsite, Proctoring Online and Proctoring Record and Review.”

John Kleeman, Founder & Executive Director of Questionmark, added: “Proctoring Record and Review will further reassure customers that Questionmark’s assessment results are valid, reliable, fair and defensible. They deliver real integrity for both learning and compliance tests.”

Mike Olsen, Founder & CEO of Proctorio, said: “Proctorio’s partnership with Questionmark expands their ability to deliver assessments online with integrity. Distance learners and organizations using the platform to earn/administer certifications and credentials can do so at a lower cost compared to using a physical testing center—without sacrificing the integrity of the exam environment.”

About Questionmark

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organisations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organisations to unlock their potential safely and securely, by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management solutions offer rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, available 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S. and European-based data centers. Questionmark’s flexible APIs and support of major industry standards ensure interoperability with a variety of enterprise systems.

Click here to learn more about Questionmark’s Assessment Management Platform.

About Proctorio

Proctorio’s Learning Integrity Platform is a live & fully automated, remote proctoring service that provides a scalable, cost-effective solution to validating test-taker identities, activity and originality during online exams. Proctorio ensures the integrity of distance learning and online certifications while protecting institutional accreditation, increasing the value of online degrees & credentials, and helping institutions grow their programs.

Proctorio’s customizable, secure exam settings, recording options and live ID verification allow institutions to set-up unscheduled, on-demand proctoring specific to their assessment needs. Proctorio ensures fairness for test-takers by increasing accountability, securing exam content, deterring cheating, and promoting a culture of integrity while improving learning outcomes.

Click here to learn more about Proctorio's Learning Integrity Platform.