Kettering Health Selects American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite Program in Enterprise-wide Agreement with HealthStream

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) announced today that Ohio-based Kettering Health Network has entered into a five-year agreement with HealthStream to utilize the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program, enterprise-wide, for resuscitation skills training and certification for their workforce, which will be provided through HealthStream’s workforce platform.

“Ensuring that patients receive the best possible care has always been—and remains—a prime objective for Kettering Health Network and we believe that starts with our caring, dedicated, and highly skilled workforce,” said Andy Parker, HR Manager of Network Education, Kettering Health Network. “For our workforce, then, we chose the best resuscitation education program available: the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ and Brayden Pro manikins, which will be provided through HealthStream’s industry-leading workforce development platform.”

The Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program chosen by Kettering Health Network brings an updated, highly adaptive, competency-based solution to their healthcare professionals, offering a new standard of resuscitation competency. Each of the three curricula (BLS, ALS, PALS) incorporates an adaptive learning approach with pre-assessments, facilitating more impactful, personalized learning plans with targeted competency development. This approach saves time and increases learning effectiveness and student engagement. Moreover, a series of instructive videos and simulations are incorporated in the curricula—using real-life physicians, nurses, and other healthcare staff working in actual hospitals, adding to the realism of the learning experience.

To earn the Red Cross official certification affirming competency of resuscitation knowledge and skills, each of the three curricula requires a skills check. Kettering Health Network training staff will offer this completion task to their healthcare professionals by using the hStream-certified, award-winning Brayden Pro manikins from Innosonian America.

“Over our long-standing relationship with Kettering Health Network and its 14,000+ employees, we’ve witnessed their unrelenting commitment to quality and safety for patients, often innovating for the betterment of their organization and the industry at large,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “In fact, U.S. News & World Report ranked Kettering Medical Center among the best hospitals in the nation for 2019-2020, recognizing its high performance in a number of specialties, including Heart Failure Care. I believe the network’s selection of the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ is indicative of that high standard of excellence.”

To learn more about the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™, Brayden Pro manikins, and the quality improvements that hospitals and healthcare organizations are realizing from them, go to www.healthstream.com/solutions/resuscitation.

