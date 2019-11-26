Pirelli Partners with o9 Solutions to Build Digital Integrated Business Planning Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions today announced that Pirelli, one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers, will deploy the next-generation o9 platform, with the support of Accenture as a strategic partner, to integrate demand planning, supply planning, and integrated business planning (IBP) across its end-to-end supply chain.

Improving supply chain performance through next-generation technology is an important part of Pirelli’s Digitalization Strategy. Pirelli chose o9 as its partner on this digital transformation journey because o9 provides an integrated end-to-end platform that delivers fast time-to-value and long-term flexibility to support evolving business needs.

Pier Paolo Tamma, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Pirelli, said, “We chose o9 as the best partner to further enhance the power of Pirelli’s unique business model leveraging on their innovative and AI-based technology to simulate any feasible planning scenario and anticipate strategic decisions.”

Speaking on behalf of o9 Solutions, Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, “Pirelli is an iconic global company, and o9 is honored to collaborate with them on their journey to establish an integrated business planning process that is as innovative and game-changing as the tyres they produce. We look forward to a long-term partnership that will enable Pirelli to increase revenues and reduce costs while improving customer service and enhancing employee productivity.”

Pirelli’s implementation of the o9 platform will enable it to use both internal and external demand drivers, combined with powerful machine learning (M/L) algorithms, to create demand forecasts. On the supply planning side, Pirelli will use the o9 platform to model every node of its supply network, creating a digital twin of the supply chain. By modeling its network, capacities, lead times, and other supply parameters, Pirelli will leverage the capabilities of o9 Solutions to conduct what-if scenario analysis and take decisions optimizing the profitability of its business planning. o9’s IBP framework will provide Pirelli with all of the necessary insights to improve decision making and respond faster to changes in demand and supply.

“The o9 Solutions platform will play a pivotal role in Pirelli’s Digital IBP initiative,'' said Flavio Colombini, Head of Integrated Business Planning, Pirelli. “The o9 Platform is exactly what we were looking for to support our planning across all time horizons — Strategic, MP, short term — all in one integrated platform. Integration between functions, what-if scenario analysis, and real time responses will bring a real value-driven approach to Pirelli’s planning process.”

“o9 Solutions will allow Pirelli to execute its Digital Transformation in the Integrated Business Planning domain,” added Luca Urban, Global Head of Enterprise and Core Solutions, Pirelli, “to support the Pirelli Business Model, building capabilities such as a digital twin of the entire Pirelli supply network hosting Pirelli tailored artificial intelligence algorithms using R and Python, enabling collaborative planning, optimization of production allocation and profitability.”

ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9’s clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations — such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery — into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9’s AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.

For more information, visit https://www.o9solutions.com.

ABOUT Pirelli

Founded in Milan in 1872, Pirelli is a major player in the tyre industry and the only global player focused solely on the Consumer tyre market, which includes tyres for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. With a distinctive positioning in High Value tyres, the Group stands as a global brand known for its cutting-edge technology, high-end production excellence and passion for innovation that draws heavily on its Italian roots.

With 19 production plants in 12 countries and a commercial presence in over 160, Pirelli has more than 31,000 employees and had a turnover in 2018 of approximately €5.2 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.pirelli.com/.