AECOM To Provide Technical Assistance During Design and Construction of World’s Longest Railway Tunnel

AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure firm, has been awarded a framework contract to provide technical support for the design and construction stages of the Lyon to Turin high-speed rail line, a key element of the Mediterranean Corridor of the TEN-T network.

At the heart of the project is the 57.5km twin bored base tunnel that will be the longest railway tunnel ever built. Working in an international joint venture, AECOM has been appointed as delivery partner to the client, TELT (Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin), to accompany in the delivery of the design, procurement and construction of the civil works, rail systems and the environmental protection measures for the high-speed rail line.

The completion of the rail link will not only lead to improved safety and speed for passengers travelling between Italy and France, but it also promises to dramatically improve the alpine environment by transferring the equivalent of one million lorries from road to rail*.

Javier Muñiz, Managing Director, Southern Europe Hub, AECOM said: “Our appointment on this iconic project demonstrates the high regard in which AECOM is held within the global tunnel and railway engineering sector, and it is an example of a successful long-term collaboration between Southern Hub countries – Spain, France and Italy, and the global support of the AECOM experts.

“Furthermore, after decades of experience undertaking innovative civil infrastructure projects in numerous countries and continents, AECOM is leading a new wave of safe and efficient high-speed railway networks that promote habitable communities, reduce road congestion and consider the impact to global climate change”.

Colin Wood, Chief Capability Officer, EMEA, AECOM said: “With our global network of expertise and experience of working on complex projects such as this, AECOM is extremely well placed to successfully deliver this exciting project.

“Providing safe, fast transport that reduces pollution and protects the environment, this railway will transform the way people and goods travel between France and Italy, building a legacy for generations to come.”

* http://www.telt-sas.com/en/home-en/

