Mountain View Medical Group Signs New In-Network Agreement with Humana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, has reached an agreement that provides its members in-network access to Mountain View Medical Group in Colorado Springs.

The new network agreement, which is effective Dec. 1, 2019, includes Humana’s Medicare Advantage (including PPO, HMO and Private Fee for Service plans) and employer group (commercial) plans, excluding the commercial HMOx plan.

Members of these Humana plans will have access to the provider group’s more than 50 primary care and specialty physicians.

“Mountain View Medical Group is a highly-regarded, innovative medical group and we are excited to add them to our network in the Colorado Springs area. Thanks to this new agreement we can substantially increase health care options for our members closer to their home,” said Mark Iorio, Central West Region Medicare President for Humana. “We are looking forward to working together to help our Humana members in Colorado Springs get and stay healthy.”

Mountain View Medical Group is a physician group serving the Colorado Springs community. The group is made up of over 50 physicians, providing services that include family and internal medicine, OB-GYN, pediatrics, and podiatry. The group has 14 medical office locations and cares for more than 80,000 patients.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, Humana has approximately 183,100 members in Colorado.

About Mountain View Medical Group

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plans.

