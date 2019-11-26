Hudson Sustainable Investments Enters into Agreements to Take Sky Solar Holdings Private

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Sustainable Investments, an independent investment firm based in New York City, enters into agreements with other shareholders with aim to take Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. private.

To read the complete Schedule 13D, please click here.

About Hudson Sustainable Investments

Hudson Sustainable Investments is an experienced asset management firm in the sustainable investing sector. Hudson focuses its investment strategy on sustainability and resource efficiency, creating tailored investment products for investors’ varied needs for yield, growth, duration and exposure to different geographies and technologies. Hudson seeks to leverage its team’s considerable expertise, experience and network to target investments with attractive risk adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.hudsonsi.com.