Westcon Becomes RingCentral Platinum Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westcon, the global technology distributor, today announced that it has been named a Platinum Partner of RingCentral UK Ltd., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG).

Being named a Platinum Partner cements Westcon’s status as one of RingCentral’s most strategic partners. This news follows the announcement earlier this year that Westcon is now a Master Agent for RingCentral in the UK and Ireland, making the value-added distributor RingCentral’s lead partner in its new master agency model for Europe.

Through its partnership with RingCentral, Westcon offers its customers a differentiated and seamless communications and collaboration solution. RingCentral provides a single cloud platform with multi-modal communications capabilities including voice, video, online meetings, team messaging, and digital customer engagement.

“We are excited to be working with RingCentral as a Master Agent, and proud that our strategic relationship has been recognised with this Platinum Partner status,” commented Andy Moules, UCaaS Commercial Sales Director EMEA, Westcon. “RingCentral is the industry leader in the growing unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market. This partnership means we can help RingCentral cement its position at the forefront of this space, using our expertise and relationships to help it extend its reach further, and accelerate adoption of its solutions.”

“Westcon recognizes the market shift from legacy on-premise systems to cloud communications solutions, and we’re excited they have selected RingCentral as their strategic UCaaS partner,” said Zane Long, SVP of Global Channel Sales, RingCentral. “We look forward to working with them to further enable their channel community and customers with our leading cloud solution.”

For more information about Westcon’s work with RingCentral, please visit https://www.westconcomstor.com/uk/en/vendors/ringcentral.html

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact centre solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor with annual revenues that exceed US$3 billion. Operating in more than 70 countries, it delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

