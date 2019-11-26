Easterly Government Properties Acquires 56,330 SF Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Facility

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a to-be-completed 56,330-square foot Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) outpatient facility located in the Northeast United States.

This state-of-the-art facility, once delivered, will be an expansion and relocation of an existing VA facility in the region. Further, the facility will also benefit from its close proximity to the existing VA Hospital Campus. This build-to-suit outpatient facility, which is subject to an initial, non-cancelable lease term of 15 years, has been designed to achieve Green Globes Certification for New Construction.

The facility is expected to serve as the new home for a multitude of services and programs, including: primary care, mental health care and intensive case management services, team vocational services, psychosocial recovery rehabilitation center (PRRC) treatment programs, health wellness programs, health psychology and dietetics, outpatient addiction recovery services, a substance abuse day program and peer support services. The facility will also house various national VA programs including the National Center for PTSD Clinical Neurosciences Administration Division and the Pain, Research, Informatics, Medical Comorbidities and Education (PRIME) Center.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

