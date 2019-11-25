KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to County of Erie, New York General Obligation Bonds Series 2019 A&B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- and stable outlook to the County of Erie, New York’s General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2019A and General Obligation Sewer District Serial Bonds, Series 2019B.

Issuer: County of Erie, New York Assigned Rating Outlook General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2019A AA- Stable General Obligation Sewer District Serial Bonds, Series 2019B AA- Stable

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Local Government GO Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following rating determinants identified therein:

Management Structure and Policies

Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations

Financial Performance and Liquidity Position

Municipal Resource Base

