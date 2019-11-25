KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to County of Erie, New York General Obligation Bonds Series 2019 A&B

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- and stable outlook to the County of Erie, New York’s General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2019A and General Obligation Sewer District Serial Bonds, Series 2019B.

 

Issuer: County of Erie, New York

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2019A

AA-

Stable

General Obligation Sewer District Serial Bonds, Series 2019B

AA-

Stable

 

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Local Government GO Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following rating determinants identified therein:

  • Management Structure and Policies
  • Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations
  • Financial Performance and Liquidity Position
  • Municipal Resource Base

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts:

Linda Vanderperre, Senior Director
(646) 731-2482
lvanderperre@kbra.com

Patricia McGuigan, Senior Director
(646) 731-3350
pmcguigan@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Associate
(646) 731-2325
pscherer@kbra.com

Business Development Contact:

William Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

Contacts

Analytical Contacts:

Linda Vanderperre, Senior Director
(646) 731-2482
lvanderperre@kbra.com

Patricia McGuigan, Senior Director
(646) 731-3350
pmcguigan@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Associate
(646) 731-2325
pscherer@kbra.com

Business Development Contact:

William Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com