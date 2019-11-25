SGI Global Awarded Department of State Office of Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA) Post Blast Investigation (PBI) Curriculum Update and Instructional System Design Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SGI Global, LLC (SGI) was awarded a prime contract with the U.S. Department of State, Office of Antiterrorism Assistance (ATA) to provide an expert development team responsible for updating all training materials and curriculum for ATA’s Post Blast Investigation (PBI) Course. The course uses lecture, group discussions, and case studies to train foreign partner bomb investigators, bomb squad personnel, and other specialists directly involved in investigating explosions to include bomb scene investigative techniques, methods of material identification, and analysis of evidence required to identify perpetrators of a bombing or related incident. SGI provides highly experienced law enforcement bomb squad commanders to serve as subject matter experts to work with an instructional systems design (ISD) team to update this PBI Course. This course is complemented with practical exercises that provide participants with state-of-the art skills and techniques necessary in an investigation of a blast incident.

ATA is responsible for providing training and technical assistance to enhance the capabilities of the police and security forces of U.S. partner nations to predict, prevent, respond to, and mitigate terrorism. To meet this requirement, ATA collaborates with independent contractors to develop and deliver law enforcement training to these selected foreign governments. The ATA program has served as the primary provider of U.S. Government antiterrorism training to law enforcement agencies of partner nations throughout the world and has delivered counterterrorism training to more than 150,000 law enforcement personnel from 154 countries.

SGI provides a range of services that combat transnational criminal, drug trafficking and insurgent organizations in asymmetric environments around the world. Our law enforcement-centric investigative and training services, curriculum and ISD expertise, intelligence support, and security assessments make SGI a trusted high-value partner to U.S. Government agencies, partner nations, and the commercial sector worldwide. SGI offers its clients streamlined procurement access to professional services through its GSA Schedule 84, Law Enforcement Training contract vehicle, GS-07F-073DA. For more information please visit us on the web at: www.sgiglobal-llc.com.