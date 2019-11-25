Stewart Title and ZOCCAM Partnership Expands Nationwide

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Stewart Title announced it has expanded its partnership with ZOCCAM, a virtual courier service provider, to more than 100 locations across the country. This partnership will continue to grow as more markets come online, enabling REALTORS® and consumers to send earnest money via ZOCCAM’s mobile app.

“ Stewart strategically partners with industry-leading technology providers, making the closing process easier,” Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer, said. “ Partnering with ZOCCAM is a great example of our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technologies to our customers, ensuring an exceptional customer experience for all involved. Our customers expect great service and solutions from our offices, and we are committed to providing it.”

“ At ZOCCAM, we are passionate about transforming payments in the real estate industry to bring increased security and ease for all participants,” said Ashley Cook, founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZOCCAM. “ Stewart Title is a great national partner and working with the Stewart teams has been extremely rewarding.”

“ ZOCCAM is one of the most important tools I offer my clients,” Marvin Reese, Business Development Officer, Mid-Atlantic Region, Stewart Title, said. “ ZOCCAM has allowed me to meet my clients’ needs wherever they are located. No longer do we have to worry about scheduling conflicts or mailing delays. ZOCCAM provides my agents an immediate confirmation of receipt, allowing us to complete escrow agreements quickly, saving time and money.”

Stewart Title and ZOCCAM initially launched their partnership in April 2019 in the Pacific Northwest market. Offering the ZOCCAM mobile app is another way Stewart Title is expanding its suite of digital solutions to make doing business with Stewart easier. Partnering with ZOCCAM shows Stewart Title’s commitment to continually evolving and improving to provide a better experience for its customers.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About ZOCCAM

ZOCCAM is the leading payments provider to the real estate industry. ZOCCAM unites the parties of a home purchase transaction through its platform providing a simple, more secure method for delivery of payments. Its mobile app, which connects directly to the title companies’ financial institutions, provides a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com, and join us at fb.com/ZOCCAMre and twitter.com/ZOCCAMre.