Replanting Trees Lost in Dallas Storms: Crow Holdings, the Arbor Day Foundation and Texas Trees Foundation Team Up

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following in the footsteps of its founder Trammell Crow, on December 6th, Crow Holdings, the Dallas-based real estate investment and development firm, will spend a day planting trees in Oak Cliff’s Kidd Springs Park, in partnership with nonprofit organizations the Arbor Day Foundation and Texas Trees Foundation.

The reforestation project is part of the City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department and Texas Trees Foundation’s Branching Out initiative, a commitment to replant trees lost in city parks during recent severe weather. “ The damage from the June storm was devastating to the tree canopy across Dallas,” said Matt Grubisich, Director of Operations and Urban Forestry for the Texas Trees Foundation. “ By replanting these trees, we will be helping to restore the trees, ensuring a greener, cleaner, cooler Dallas for future generations.”

The partnership builds on Crow Holdings’ history with tree planting and preservation. The late Trammell Crow, widely recognized as one of the greatest real estate developers of the 20th century, co-founded the Texas Trees Foundation, was an early supporter of the Arbor Day Foundation and established and was the chairman of the National Tree Trust. “ We are delighted to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and Texas Trees Foundation to help improve our community and carry forward a longstanding company commitment to sustainability,” said Gillian Sutton Cho, Chief Operating Officer of Crow Holdings.

“ Reforestation of Urban areas is of great importance, now more than ever,” said Dan Lambe, President, the Arbor Day Foundation. “ Not only will these trees beautify the landscape, they will also help to clean air and provide natural habitat for local wildlife.”

Trammell Crow’s mantra of “Trees are the answer” lives on today through Crow Holdings’ commitment to the environment, including its enterprise sponsorship of and company-wide participation in EarthX, the world's largest Earth Day event. The company also supports a variety of national and local nonprofits in the communities across the United States in which it builds and invests.

About Crow Holdings: Crow Holdings is a privately owned real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a 70-year operating history and a proven track record of performance and innovation, the Company is unsurpassed in its industry reach and access. Crow Holdings Capital, the investment management company, manages over $10B of real estate assets through its value-add and specialized funds invested across property types in the United States. Crow Holdings Partners, the development platform consisting of Trammell Crow Residential and Crow Holdings Industrial companies, is deployed across 16 major U.S. markets and develops multifamily and industrial properties. The founding principles of partnership, collaboration and alignment of interests remain central to the firm’s mission today. For more information, visit crowholdings.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation: Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Their vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger. As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Texas Trees Foundation: The Texas Trees Foundation (Texas Trees) serves as a catalyst in creating a new green legacy for North Texas through transformational, research-based plans that educate and mobilize the public to activate the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees and urban forestry provide for a better quality of life.