KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to County of Erie, New York General Obligation Bonds Series 2019 A&B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- and stable outlook to the County of Erie, New York’s General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2019A and General Obligation Sewer District Serial Bonds, Series 2019B.

Issuer: County of Erie, New York Assigned Rating Outlook General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2019A AA- Stable General Obligation Sewer District Serial Bonds, Series 2019B AA- Stable

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Local Government GO Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following rating determinants identified therein:

Management Structure and Policies

Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations

Financial Performance and Liquidity Position

Municipal Resource Base

A detailed report will follow shortly.

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.