KBRA Assigns K1+ Short-Term Rating to the MTA Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a short-term rating of K1+ to the Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F.
Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes (see list below).
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019C
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019D
- Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019E
|
Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
|
Assigned
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019F (maturing November 15, 2022)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Affirmed
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds
|
AA+
|
Negative
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1 (maturing 5/15/2022)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2 (maturing 5/15/2020)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019C (maturing 7/1/2020)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019D (maturing 9/1/2022)
|
K1+
|
n/a
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019E (maturing 9/1/2020)
|
K1+
|
n/a
A full report will be forthcoming.
