53 Canadian Companies to Land Globally as Part of Top-Rated Program

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Digital Media Network (CDMN) has selected 53 companies – in sectors from artificial intelligence and machine learning to internet of things (IoT) and smart cities – to join its Soft Landing program, a top-rated international market growth and export development program.

The CDMN Soft Landing program helps qualified, mature Canadian technology startups and scale-ups to build revenue and secure investment in global markets by helping to cover their costs. Each company receives up to $4,000 CAD to offset expenses such as travel, accommodations and temporary office space.

CDMN’s support has helped past Soft Landing participants to create more than 325 jobs, generate $97 million in net new revenue and raise more than $113 million in investment.

" The support provided by CDMN through the Soft Landing program was crucial to our success,” said former program participant Hugues Marceau, co-Founder and CEO of Autonom Inc. “ Our inclusion in this program allowed the organization to attract customers in new markets in order to more quickly become cashflow positive on our entrepreneurial journey."

The following companies from across the country have been selected for the Fall 2019 / Winter 2020 CDMN Soft Landing program:

Achu Health; AirGMS Technologies Inc.; Alchemy; AlignVR; Autonom Inc.; Barnacle Systems Inc.; Blue City Technology; Biba Ventures Inc.; ClickDishes Inc.; Cogmation Robotics Inc.; Concept GEEBEE Inc.; Cryptoworth; DropLab Inc.; EnPowered; Envoi Technologies; Event Temple; EXACT Technology Corporation; GeneBlueprint Corp.; Glove Systems Inc.; Go-By Design Inc.; Harbr Inc.; Hoppier; Hypercare Inc.; iComply Investor Services Inc.; Interpodia Technology Corp.; Invision AI; JAUNTIN'; Left Brain Marketing; Marion Surgical Inc.; Melange; Mobistream; O2 Canada; Pilot Things; PROtect Smart Personal Safety; Rally; SageTea Software; Sandman Media Inc.; Sera4 Ltd.; SignAgent Inc.; Sinitic; Skillshark Athlete Evaluations; Sport and Social Inc.; Stan A.I.; Summatti; SWTCH Energy Inc.; The Farmers' Truck; Trip Ninja; TS Analytics Canada Ltd.; Turing VPD Inc.; Validere; Vimto; Visualping; Wavve Boating.

These companies will land in 54 cities across 22 countries.

About The Canadian Digital Media Network

The Canadian Digital Media Network (CDMN), is a network of 29 regional innovation hubs across Canada, all focused on supporting Canada's technology entrepreneurs. Designated a federal Centre of Excellence in Commercialization and Research, CDMN is dedicated to establishing Canada as a world leader in the digital economy.