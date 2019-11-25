Humana and Epione Health Team Up to Offer a Patient-Centered Experience for Humana Medicare Advantage Members in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, today announced it has collaborated with Epione Health of Oklahoma, LLC on a value-based agreement designed to offer a coordinated, patient-centered experience to help Humana Medicare Advantage members in Oklahoma achieve their best health.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan members in Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Johnston, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, and Stephens counties will have in-network access to Epione’s physicians and facilities throughout Oklahoma City and southern Oklahoma.

The value-based agreement with Epione is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

Personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

Epione offers a model for care in Oklahoma City and southern Oklahoma that places primary care physicians at the center of healthcare, and supports their operational, technology and practice management needs. In this way, Epione frees primary care physicians to place additional focus on the care of patients. Epione’s model, which is fully integrated with a robust network of like-minded hospitals and ancillary and specialty providers, offers patients a seamless care experience designed to improve their overall health and quality of life.

Under this new agreement, Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan patients will benefit from this relationship as the support offered by Humana enables Epione’s doctors to focus on patient care.

“Epione Health of Oklahoma is excited to partner with Humana, a respected organization that shares our commitment to supporting the power of independent physicians to provide higher quality, coordinated care that not only improves patient health outcomes but lowers overall health costs,” said Dr. Deepak Jaiswal, Chairman of the Board & Chief Medical Officer, Epione Health. “We are proud to extend our care programs to Humana Medicare Advantage members driving exceptional value based care to patients.” He added, “This relationship will go a long way in strengthening both organizations’ ability to be successful in value-based care contracts.”

“We are looking forward to offering our Oklahoma City and southern Oklahoma Medicare Advantage members additional access to value-based care through our relationship with Epione Health of Oklahoma, LLC,” said Jeremy Gaskill, Central Region President for Humana. “By working together with Epione, we are able to offer our Humana Medicare Advantage members access to quality care with the goal of improving their health and well-being.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2019, Humana has more than 2.3 million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 115,000 commercial members who are cared for by more than 60,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than four million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.

About Epione Health

To learn more about Epione or to find a convenient Epione location, visit https://www.epione-healthcare.com/.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

