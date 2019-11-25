DreamHost Signs On to Support ‘Contract for The Web’

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DreamHost®, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, has signed on to support The Web Foundation’s “Contract for The Web,” continuing its commitment to help shape and promote the principles previously outlined by the inventor of the world wide web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

The contract is a formal agreement among governments, companies, and citizens of the world to keep the internet accessible and safe to all while minimizing misinformation and human indignity. It represents a global action plan to safeguard the web as a force for good. The full text of the contract elaborates on nine core principles that provide guidance for all parties to help ensure that the web remains a safe and empowering resource for everyone.

The final contract represents the outcome of a thorough process of deliberation and negotiation among five working groups comprised of over eighty experts representing academia, government, business, and civil society organizations worldwide. DreamHost was a proud voice among these groups, working to achieve understanding and consensus across a variety of interests. After a public comment period, a core working group assembled the final text of the contract.

“We first signed on to support The Web Foundation’s seven principles in January and have worked tirelessly since then among these working groups to build a contract that keeps the web open and available while respecting privacy and individual user rights,” said Brett Dunst, DreamHost’s Vice President of Corporate Communications. “We’re committed to helping our customers find success online, and a welcoming internet that prioritizes open access and user privacy is key to helping those users attract and captivate their own customers while growing their online businesses.”

The final text of the contract can be found at https://contractfortheweb.org/.

About DreamHost

DreamHost is a premier Managed WordPress hosting provider, giving over 400,000 businesses, developers and content creators worldwide the tools they need to own their digital presence. Powered by a strong team of industry experts with nearly two decades of advanced web experience, DreamHost is a leader in Managed WordPress hosting. Supporting the open source community with dedicated resources and top-tier talent, DreamHost believes in the power of the Open Web and the people that make it happen. Founded in 1997, DreamHost has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California and in Portland, Oregon. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

© 2019 DreamHost, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.