INNIO and HanseWerk AG pool their technological expertise for innovative hydrogen-fueled combined heat and power plant in the 1-MW range

(LTR) Dr. Gerta Gerdes-Stolzke, Matthias Boxberger and Carlos Lange signing a letter of intent on the realization of a hydrogen-fueled combined heat and power plant in the 1-megawatt range in the center of Hamburg. Copyright: HanseWerk AG

(LTR) Dr. Gerta Gerdes-Stolzke, Matthias Boxberger and Carlos Lange signing a letter of intent on the realization of a hydrogen-fueled combined heat and power plant in the 1-megawatt range in the center of Hamburg. Copyright: HanseWerk AG

HAMBURG, Germany & JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The German federal states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein want to make Northern Germany the country’s center for hydrogen technology. Against this backdrop, INNIO and HanseWerk AG have signed a letter of intent (LOI) on the realization of a hydrogen-fueled combined heat and power (CHP) plant in the 1-megawatt (MW) range in the center of Hamburg. This flagship pilot project will not only drive forward the large-scale use of hydrogen technology in CHP plants, but the city of Hamburg has also set itself the goal of ensuring that all interested customers in the power, heat and transportation sectors can be supplied almost entirely with green hydrogen by 2035.

Green hydrogen is particularly attractive to Northern Germany given its vast wind resources and is gaining ever greater significance as an energy storage medium. If wind-generated electricity is converted into green hydrogen, it can be used, for example, in power, heat, transportation and industrial sectors.

Innovative 1-MW Hydrogen Gas Engine

“Our joint undertaking is an important flagship project for the successful implementation of the energy transition,” explained Matthias Boxberger, CEO and Member of the Technical Board at HanseWerk AG, at the press talk upon signing the LOI. “The energy transformation can only be successful in the longer term if through sector coupling a greater proportion of power generated on-site is consumed at the same location. Green hydrogen will play a significant role as a future energy source in this context.”

At the demonstration facility in Jürgen-Töpfer-Strasse in central Hamburg, a Jenbacher* CHP plant with an electrical output of 999 kilowatts in natural gas mode is also due to run on variable hydrogen/natural gas mixes, or 100% green hydrogen. The CHP system, which has been optimized for use with natural gas, is remarkable for its excellent overall efficiency of 93%. When operating with pure hydrogen or hydrogen blends, the output will be adjusted accordingly. The heat generated will be fed into HanseWerk AG’s local heating network, while electrical energy will be made available for recharging electric vehicles at the site when required. The intention is to bring the CHP plant online for natural gas operation as early as spring 2020; hydrogen-powered generation would then commence the following summer.

In addition, the project is due to carry out simulations of controlled and uncontrolled blending of hydrogen in the natural gas grid. This simulation work will deepen the existing knowledge of INNIO Jenbacher and HanseWerk AG and help improve the future operation of gas engine CHP plans and the conditions required for smooth performance.

The Future of Energy is Greener, More Secure, More Flexible and More Decentralized

“Together with HanseWerk AG, we are paving the way for a future energy supply in Hamburg that is greener, more secure, more flexible and more decentralized,” said Carlos Lange, President and CEO of INNIO. “As a leading solutions provider of gas engines, we continue to invest in new technologies such as hydrogen. We are proud to be working in collaboration with HanseWerk AG to develop this innovative flagship project, a development that is a big step in advancing toward decarbonization.”

* Indicates a registered trademark

About HanseWerk AG

HanseWerk AG is a German energy service provider with a focus on grid operation and decentralized energy generation. It supplies around 1.3 million customers in the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, and Lower Saxony with electricity, natural gas, water, or heat. Through its subsidiary, HanseWerk Natur, the company is responsible for 560 miles (900 kilometers) of local heating networks, 9,000 heating plants in addition to 200 combined heat and power plants. Over the last few years, HanseWerk AG has connected 36,000 plants for the generation of renewable energy, feeding 8,900 MW into the grid. The business is majority-owned by the German energy group E.ON.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow. Our diverse portfolio of reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates 200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. We can provide life cycle support to the more than 50,000 delivered gas engines worldwide. And, backed by our service network in more than 100 countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs.

Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.