Knightscope Accepted into Verizon 5G Lab

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced that it has been accepted into Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab.

“I couldn't possibly be more excited for Knightscope to be working with Verizon in building new technologies to help secure the places you work, study and visit,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc. Read the Verizon release here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.