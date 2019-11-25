Mitel Appointed Supplier by Crown Commercial Service to Deliver Communications and Collaboration Services to UK Public Sector

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced that it has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) new Network Services 2 framework (RM3808).

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945M – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

The framework encompasses the provisioning of telecommunications and network services for the UK public sector and associated bodies and agencies, the voluntary sector, charities, and private organisations delivering public sector services. With a set of pre-vetted suppliers, streamlined buying processes and best value pricing, public sector organisations can feel confident that CCS appointed vendors such as Mitel will be ideally suited to help them gain the speed and efficiency needed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and improve constituent interactions.

Mitel has been appointed across three lots for IP telephony, unified communications and contact centre services, achieving full marks on the required technical criteria. This appointment recognises Mitel’s expertise and industry-leading position in the business communications market and gives the UK public sector and related entities access to Mitel’s entire portfolio, including public cloud, private cloud and on-site communications systems, as well as contact centre, team collaboration applications, business phones, devices and accessories.

"Like many industries, the public sector is undergoing profound transformation,” said Dominic Black, Head of Research, Cavell Group. “Communications and collaboration technologies are essential to delivering on the promise digital technology represents for the communities public bodies support. Solutions like Mitel’s enable public sector organizations to make significant improvements in the quality of service they offer users, while delivering those services in a more efficient and cost-effective way.”

“The public sector is under intense pressure to continually improve services and citizen engagement, often in the face of reduced budgets. Many public sector organisations are looking to digital transformation as a means to help them meet these challenges,” said Richard Roberts, Vice President UKISA, Mitel. “Through the new network services framework, these organisations can easily access Mitel’s communications and collaboration tools to help them digitize and deliver better service to the communities they support, both now and in the future.”

Mitel ranks as the leading supplier of business communications systems in the UK and EMEA (source: MZA – FY 2018)

Mitel powers more than 4.7 million cloud seats worldwide, ranking number one in total cloud seats globally (source: Synergy).

Mitel is recognized as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration.

Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com

