Meet Hudson: The Traveler’s Best Friend Celebrates New Brand Identity

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson (NYSE:HUD), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, today announces its rebrand from Hudson Group to Hudson, unveiling a new brand identity that showcases the company as an all-encompassing travel partner. The new branding reflects how Hudson has kept travelers top-of-mind for more than 30 years by evolving with their needs, championing brands and delivering experiences through strong partnerships and friendly services that help turn a world of travel into a world of opportunity.

From a Newsstand to a Travel Experience Leader

The company’s evolution from a few newsstands in LaGuardia Airport to an all-encompassing travel retail partner spans more than three decades. With roots in travel convenience, Hudson has earned clients’ and travelers’ trust by remaining true to its values while redefining the travel experience. The company takes pride in the fact that Hudson locations feel more like destinations—because travelers can find essentials along with unexpected surprises and even fun. Looking back, imagining the future and expanding its reach, the “Traveler’s Best Friend” continues to evolve to meet travelers’ needs; the rebrand is the company’s official reintroduction as Hudson.

“While Hudson’s original logo reflected the times in which it was created, and has served the company well, it’s time to introduce travelers to Hudson’s new look, feel and identity that reinforces our foundation and showcases where our brand is going,” said Hope Remoundos, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Hudson. “Our new identity is sophisticated and confident, with a welcoming visual representation of the company’s DNA that perfectly spotlights our people, brands, locations and, most importantly, our customers, and strengthens Hudson’s authentic connection to travelers.”

The design of the new logo represents the four cornerstones of the business as windows, which, together, form an iconic letter “H.”

Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer added: “Airports are much more than where flights begin and end. We aspire to create new solutions, roll up our sleeves and get to work, empowering every member of our team to exceed travelers’ expectations. I’ve been with the company since the beginning, and I’m proud to have been part of Hudson’s journey, which has provided us with new worlds of opportunity to explore.”

To marry purpose with promise, Hudson engaged global brand-strategy firm Siegel+Gale. Together, Siegel+Gale and Hudson developed a clear brand strategy, voice and visual identity that express Hudson’s journey from travel retail pioneers to travel experience leaders. The reimagined “H” logo and supporting brand identity capture Hudson’s culture and legacy while showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation—and to expanding opportunities for its clients.

“The task for our team was to evolve the Hudson brand so that it authentically expressed the company’s storied history and its innovative, future-focused approach to airport experiences,” said Howard Belk, co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Siegel+Gale. “Our fact-based process allowed us to identify what truly differentiates Hudson and what matters to the company’s clients and users. With this foundation, we built a new identity that communicates the company’s core strengths and unique culture—and embodies the qualities of a trusted friend.”

We’re Going Places Together

By satisfying travelers’ appetites and indulging their curiosity, Hudson owns its role as the “Traveler’s Best Friend.” Hudson delivers on all things travel: convenience, specialty, duty-free, and, now, an expanded food and beverage portfolio that includes healthy, fresh items for people on the go. Building on its proprietary grab-and-go “Traveler’s Best” line and franchise fan favorites, Hudson is expanding its reach to stimulate the palates of everyday travelers by offering a broad range of healthy and fresh on-the-go food and beverage items.

Delivering on this promise, Hudson recently signed an agreement to acquire the assets of OHM Concession Group, a leading F&B concessions operator in North America. The partnership with OHM adds notable culinary options to Hudson’s existing catalog of F&B concepts, bringing its portfolio to over 100 quick service and café concepts, full-service, fast casual, sports restaurants and fine dining locations across the United States and Canada. OHM’s well-known concepts, including Chick-fil-A, the Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, Jamba Juice, Einstein Bros. Bagels and more, will provide consumers with a variety of go-to food and beverage options in travel hubs across North America.

To be part of Hudson’s brand journey, visit www.Hudsongroup.com.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airport, commuter hub, landmark, and tourist locations. Our 10,000+ team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com.

About Siegel+Gale

Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) is the simplicity company. We seek it, defend it and embrace it in everything we do to help brands reach their true potential. Simplicity is the centerpiece of the strategies we develop that reveal the unique truths of an organization, the engaging stories we create that connect brands with their audiences and the meaningful experiences we deliver that are both unexpectedly fresh and remarkably clear. Since 1969, Siegel+Gale has championed simplicity for leading corporations, nonprofits and government organizations worldwide. We have offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Dubai, and Shanghai, but we're willing to fly just about anywhere. We're also not alone. As part of the Brand Consulting Group, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., we have strong partners all around the world.