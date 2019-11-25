Nearly Half of Americans Struggle to Discuss Finances With Loved Ones, Reveals Lincoln Financial Group Research

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pass the turkey…and do you have enough life insurance? New research released from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) shows that while 93% of Americans believe it is important to set a plan for their family and their own financial future, 47% of them – nearly half of the entire country – struggle to discuss finances with their loved ones. As a result, Lincoln Financial has launched “The (Un)spoken Plan” campaign featuring a social experiment called “Restaurant Talks,” just as Americans are gathering around holiday tables this season.

The initiative features real, unsuspecting families who arrived at a restaurant and, once seated, received a unique menu of surprising data points (the appetizers) and conversation starters (the main courses) covering a range of protection, retirement and financial planning topics. Servers informed diners they could only pay by having a meaningful financial conversation with their loved ones -- right then and there. Cameras then captured the discussions.

“Important financial decisions often start with a conversation. And sometimes, we just need a little help to take that first step,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, executive vice president and chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln Financial Group. “This campaign uses authentic discussions with real people to engage and encourage all of us to start – or continue – our own financial conversations. It’s incredibly powerful to watch, and I am so proud that we are connecting with families and sharing tools to help make a difference.”

Other key highlights from Lincoln’s survey further reinforce that Americans need help having these financial conversations:

38% of respondents said they did not talk to their spouse/partner about each other’s financial situation before getting married/committing to a long-term relationship.

55% of those without a financial plan are not confident in their retirement.

86% do not feel they have saved enough for retirement.

88% do not know or do not feel they have saved enough to protect themselves and their loved ones in the future.

Personal Finance (33%), along with topics like Sex (45%) and Death (34%), top the list as the most challenging topics to navigate with family.

“We view the research findings as an opportunity to help make financial conversations less taboo and much easier to start,” said Kristen Phillips, senior vice president, Corporate Marketing, Communications and Strategy for Lincoln Financial Group. “Watching real families tackle the tough questions – some for the first time – is very relatable for so many Americans. We hope one conversation sparks another.”

Lincoln Financial partnered with FCB New York on the “The (Un)spoken Plan” campaign, which is the agency’s first since securing the company’s digital and social business in the first quarter of this year. FCB New York’s relationship with Lincoln Financial began in 2015.

For more information, please visit www.lincolnfinancial.com/unspokenplan to view guides to help facilitate financial conversations with loved ones and connect with additional Lincoln tools and resources. Complete findings from the 2019 Lincoln Financial Group Financial Conversations Survey are available here.

Link to creative: www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqWEECLMTDI&t=20s

