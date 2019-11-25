Independence Health Group, Inc. Sources Advanced AI Cloud Services through ClearDATA to Bolster Healthcare Security Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearDATA®, the leader in healthcare public cloud security and compliance, today announced a new agreement with Independence Health Group, Inc. (Independence) in Philadelphia. Independence desires to transform and improve member engagement by leveraging Amazon Web Services AI Cloud Services technology, such as Amazon Comprehend Medical and Amazon Transcribe. Under the agreement, Independence receives not only the Amazon Web Services technology, but also ClearDATA’s enhanced security offerings, including ClearDATA’s Business Associate Agreement (BAA). This arrangement supports Independence’s goal of delivering improved quality of service to members, via a short-term analysis by AI Cloud Services, while at the same time utilizing ClearDATA’s additional monitoring services that enhance the security protections offered for these products. This solution will support the Independence service team in improving first call resolution in their call center, increasing engagement, and identifying trends or issues members might experience with the Independence part of their health care journey.

With the increasing importance of analytics and data management, a cloud-enabled mentality allows health insurers to streamline operations and optimize costs while delivering innovative approaches to improve member interaction. According to a 2018 survey by research firm IDC, consumer engagement and the move toward optimal health is driving cloud adoption by health insurers. Yet many payers remain unsure of how to appropriately monitor security risks and configure their environment to best protect their data assets on the cloud.

“Over the last few years, health insurance companies of all sizes have been under increasing pressure to meet the expectations of today’s digital consumer, but they are challenged by regulations, rising costs and lack of security preparedness for mobile apps and cloud based technologies,” said Scott Whyte, Chief Strategy Officer at ClearDATA. “Our agreement with Independence demonstrates healthcare’s desire for solutions that make it easier to limit risk, manage compliance and still use powerful, native cloud-based products to improve member services.”

By utilizing cloud services and leveraging ClearDATA’s deep compliance and cloud technology expertise, Independence joins the ranks of health insurance organizations including multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield licensees across the nation leveraging public cloud solutions through ClearDATA. The continued growth of ClearDATA’s payer customer base is further proof of the industry’s desire to use cloud products for increased efficiency and enhanced interoperability allowing for improved member experience, while managing industry privacy, security and compliance needs as well.

