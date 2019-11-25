Office Properties Income Trust Announces the Sale of Three Properties for $61.9 Million

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it has sold three properties for an aggregate sales price of $61.9 million, excluding closing costs. The three properties include:

A six-story, 190,044 square foot office building located at 1401 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD.

A four-story, 123,027 square foot office building located at 6300 Security Boulevard, Woodlawn, MD.

A two-story, 59,534 square foot office building located at 6340 Security Boulevard, Woodlawn, MD.

Proceeds from today’s announced sales will be used for general business purposes, including the repayment of a portion of borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

