Triton Digital Integrates Voxnest With Podcast Metrics; Furthers the Provision of Transparent and Validated Data to the Podcast Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the integration of Voxnest, an audio technology company specializing in podcasting solutions, with its Podcast Metrics measurement service. Through this integration, clients of Voxnest are able to participate in Triton’s certified Podcast Metrics measurement service and Podcast Reports.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Voxnest on this integration, and to enable our shared clients to leverage Podcast Metrics to reinforce the integrity of their data and increase the visibility of their engaged podcast audiences within the buying community,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “As one of the first to secure the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Compliance certification, Podcast Metrics serves as the trusted and independent third-party vehicle through which publishers can have their audience data verified, helping to further increase interest and confidence in podcasting as a viable and effective advertising channel.”

“After receiving our own IAB Tech Lab certification, we wanted to prioritize linking arms with other leaders in the industry,” said Francesco Baschieri, President at Voxnest. “As a way to assure our clients of the quality of data they receive from us, we’re proud to partner with Triton, who’s known for their trustworthy and transparent podcast data. Being part of Podcast Metrics will help our clients extend their reach and further monetize their audiences.”

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. Launched in January 2018, following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, Voxnest is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.