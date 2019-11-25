Accenture Federal Services Names Phoenix Oversight Group 2019 Small Business of the Year

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has named Phoenix Oversight Group, a small woman-owned mortgage technology firm, its 2019 Small Business of the Year.

Phoenix Oversight Group is a strategic partner of Accenture Federal Services (AFS) on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Loan Electronic Reporting Interface Redesign (VALERI-R) project, which is designed to modernize the VA’s home loan oversight system. With functional and technical expertise in loan-servicing systems, Phoenix provided talent skilled at implementing industry-recognized standards and redesigning business processes.

“AFS is well known for its commitment to small businesses, and we’re proud to recognize Phoenix for the integral role it has played in our successful delivery of the VALERI-R solution for VA,” said Shawn Roman, AFS client account lead for the VA. “With its specialized expertise in mortgage technology and experience with leading commercial best practices, Phoenix worked seamlessly with our team to co-create and deliver an innovative and scalable solution to meet our client’s needs both today and in the future.”

As part of its work on the VALERI-R project, AFS and Phoenix Oversight Group used Agile methodology and DevOps expertise to develop a cloud-based platform that enables the VA to rapidly leverage loan and servicer data as part of its oversight of VA home loans. These insights help improve and enhance the VA's ability to manage quality within its loan portfolio and keep more veterans in their homes.

“We are honored to be recognized by AFS for our contributions to the success of VALERI-R, and we appreciate the opportunity to work on a program that has a positive impact on the lives of so many veterans,” said Tela Mathias, a managing partner at Phoenix. “Our partnership with AFS has been pivotal to our company, and we are humbled to be selected to work with them on this important initiative. AFS’ commitment to small business and focus on client value help them deliver innovative solutions in the service of our nation’s veterans.”

AFS’ small-business program nurtures long-term relationships with small companies, bringing the right mix of specialized skills, experience and customer knowledge to deliver superior service to its federal customers. AFS established the Small Business of the Year Award in 2014 to recognize strategic partners that demonstrate outstanding contract performance. Eligible subcontractors are selected based on performance ratings gathered annually in three areas: technical quality; financial management; and overall program management.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.