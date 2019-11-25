AWM Smart Shelf® And Macondo Vision Announce Integration Partnership Providing Workforce Optimization Within Hospitality and Warehousing Space

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (“AWM Smart Shelf” or “AWM”), a vision technology company, today announced its global partnership with Macondo Vision. The company will be utilizing AWM’s expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning to power their solutions in the distribution center/warehouse and bar/restaurant spaces.

“The truth is today’s businesses face eroding productivity in spite of huge investments in automation,” explained Frank Layo, Co-Founder of Macondo Vision. “Over the past decade, Labor cost as a percent of sales has increased due to rising hourly rates, high turnover and a tight labor market. Increasing demand for same day delivery is only exacerbating the problem across all industries. We are singularly focused on improving human performance to help companies win in this environment.”

Macondo Vision aims to help companies drive employee productivity by leveraging AWM’s proprietary computer vision and machine learning algorithms to anonymously track activity and provide insights never before available to optimize the workforce. Macondo Vision’s services include comprehensive solutions that measure, report on, and reward associates and supervisors across warehousing and hospitality, which directly helps recruit, retain and motivate great labor.

“With our long history working with Macondo Vision’s leadership team we are confident their applications will disrupt these markets immediately,” explained Kevin Howard, AWM Chief Executive Officer. “Offering this level of transparency truly articulates market leadership for Macondo Vision and we look forward to the years ahead with our blossoming partnership.”

ABOUT AWM SMART SHELF

AWM's solutions provide a platform that incorporates computer vision, digital and other advanced in-store technologies within the retail ecosystem. AWM has pushed the envelope in development of Facial Recognition software, globally scalable Content Management Software, and the optimization of large format video player programming and controllers. AWM’s latest offerings are the culmination of these disciplines; offering solutions that increase operational efficiencies, creates intimate customer experiences, and generates increased revenue streams for retailers and brands. AWM was recently named the 2019 Outstanding Small Technology Company by OCTANE. For more information please visit: www.smartshelf.com